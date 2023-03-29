Southern California has seen extraordinary precipitation this year, and while much of that has been rain, snowfall has also set records in some areas.

Mammoth Mountain announced on Wednesday that it has received more snow this season than any other year on record.

This year’s measurement of 695 total inches of snow at the Main Lodge dwarfs the 260 inches received in the 2021-22 season, according to the resort. In fact, the Main Lodge hasn’t topped 500 inches in a season since the 617.5 inches received in 2016-17.

Deep snow surrounds Steeps Bar at Mammoth Mountain on March 16, 2023. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)

An aerial view shows Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California on March 16, 2023. (Samantha Deleo/Mammoth Mountain)

An aerial view shows Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California on March 16, 2023. (Samantha Deleo/Mammoth Mountain)

A gondola cabin leaves the station at Mammoth Mountain in California in March 2023. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)

This Dec. 12, 2022, photo shows some of the record-setting snow atop Mammoth Mountain. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain)

The base depth of the snow at the Main Lodge was 275 inches on Wednesday, about 40% of what has been received this year.

The mountain’s peak — elevation 11,053 feet — has seen even more snow, receiving 870 inches and leaving a base depth of 336 inches as of Wednesday.

All of this snow comes only a year after only 260 inches were received at the Main Lodge, and the difference has primarily been the months of January and March.

During those months alone, the Main Lodge got more than 400 inches of snow this year, while last year, that number was only 14 inches.