Meteorologist Adam Epstein breaks down chances of rain, snow over next 7 days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern Californians can expect a stormy week with extremely beneficial rainfall ahead.

This new weather pattern was kicked off Sunday night by rain and 4-8 inches of snowfall in the Sierra.

The Sierra snowfall was significant enough to impact travel over the higher passes, the National Weather Service said.

Measurable precipitation — 0.01 inch (0.03 centimeter) — Sunday evening in downtown Sacramento ended 212 consecutive days of no rain at that location, the weather service said.

🎉 Downtown Sac dry streak is over!☔ As of 9:15pm with 0.01" of rain, the record-setting, 212 day dry streak at Downtown Sacramento has finally ended. Light rain may continue for another hour or so.

Is it raining where you are? Let us know!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/uipIOHtZyJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 18, 2021

After a 2-day break, the next storm arrives Tuesday night. This system has the potential to bring downpours and will likely linger into the Wednesday morning commute.

The storm will taper to isolated showers Wednesday afternoon, and snow totals will be minor due to high snow levels around 9,000 feet.

Rain showers are possible Thursday, but the next round of rain is forecast to hit Friday morning.

How significant would 4" of rain over the next 7 days be? We could DOUBLE the amount of rain recorded in Sacramento so far this year. pic.twitter.com/lEUn8yF1im — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 18, 2021

FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein doesn’t expect much snow from this storm, either.

Another dry break is expected on Saturday before another storm moves in on Sunday. The Sunday system has the potential to bring inches of rain.

By the end of the weekend, the Northern California region could see totals of 4-8 inches of rain. For reference, Sacramento has recorded 4.57 inches of rain in all of 2021.

This week is full of potential. We need Mother Nature's mother to tell her, "I just want you to realize your potential!" If this forecast verifies, it could be the end of fire season for us! pic.twitter.com/bf1BEM7q93 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) October 18, 2021

If this forecast verifies, it may bring an end to fire season in Northern California, Epstein predicts. Ending fire season early would be a relief, considering the trend of fire seasons extending further into fall and winter.

The Camp Fire, which burned from Nov. 8-25 in 2018, is the deadliest wildfire in California history. The Creek Fire, which burned from Sept. 4 to Dec. 24 in 2020, also burned late in the year and is the fifth-largest wildfire in California history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.