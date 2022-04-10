(KTXL) — A significant winter-like storm will impact the Sierra Monday with periods of heavy snowfall above 4,500 feet. The snow will fall consistently during the morning hours and taper off in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a winter weather advisory, valid from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for the west slope of the Sierra and greater Lake Tahoe region. The advisory cautions mountain travelers to be prepared snow-covered slippery roads, reduced visibilities, chain controls and travel delays.

Forecast models indicate Monday’s weather system will deliver a foot of snow to the 7,000 foot elevation, and possibly 18 inches to the highest Sierra peaks. This will provide a much-needed boost of powder for ski resorts that are open for spring break.

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Closer to sea level, the storm will deliver some rain showers, but precipitation totals will be unimpressive. The Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys will likely receive less than a tenth of an inch of rain, while the Sierra foothills could receive up to a half-inch. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Gusty southwest winds will also be a feature of Monday’s weather system with gusts near 30 miles per hour around Sacramento and 45 miles per hour in the Sierra. Exposed Sierra ridgetops could see gusts near 60 miles per hour.

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry before another storm system rolls into the region Thursday.

With the cooler air ushered in by these weather systems, Valley temperatures will peak in the 60s this week while the Lake Tahoe region sees highs in the 30s and 40s.