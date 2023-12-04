(FOX40.COM) — Residents of the Sacramento area are in for another morning of blinding fog that will be followed soon after by winter showers.

Similar to what many people experienced on Monday, dense fog is forecasted to return on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Monday’s fog was so heavy that it reduced visibility on roadways for many commuters going from Yuba City to Modesto and the same is expected for Tuesday.

“Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination,” said the NWS on their social media page.

To drive safely through the fog, the NWS also recommended increasing the following distance between vehicles, using low-beam headlights, and pulling over during extremely dense fog.

Once the fog has subsided, rain is forecast to return to the area on Wednesday, with scattered showers continuing through Thursday night. Up to two inches of rainfall is expected to fall in the Sacramento Valley.