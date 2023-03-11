(KTXL) — Monday will see the theme of March continue as yet another snow and rain ladened storm is preparing to appear over Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.

This oncoming storm is forecasted to bring heavy rains throughout the valley and foothills, along with dozens more inches of snow in the Sierra.

Rains will be the strongest heading into Monday night into Tuesday where Sacramento could see two to three inches of rain. Foothills communities like Grass Valley may see four to five inches of rain.

The NWS is advising communities to be prepared for the flooding of roadways, urban areas, creeks, streams and rivers as well as mud and rockslides.

Conditions in the Sierra are predicted to be bad enough for dangerous mountain travel to be expected due to reduced visibility.

Starting Monday, snow levels will be between 6,500 and 7,000 feet and drop going into to Tuesday to as low as 3,500 feet.

Areas like Donner Pass, that are expected to see at least 60 inches of snow during the current storm, may see another 36 inches of snow by the end of this incoming storm.

Echo Pass along Highway 50 is also expected to see another 12 inches to 18 inches of snow.

The NWS is forecasting that the incoming storm will last until Wednesday with lingering showers.