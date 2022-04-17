(KTXL) — A series of storm systems will impact Northern and Central California this week, bringing rain to the lower elevations and potentially significant snowfall to the Sierra.

The first weather system is on track to arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will be a relatively weak, quick-moving overnight system. Rainfall totals around Sacramento will likely amount to less than a quarter of an inch while the foothills receive up to an inch.

Snow will fall above the 5,000 foot elevation in the Sierra, mostly between the hours of 10 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. The forecast calls for Donner Summit to receive somewhere between 4 and 8 inches of snow during that period while Echo Pass receives 3 to 4 inches.

A stronger winterlike storm approaches the region midweek with periods of rain and Sierra snow between Wednesday afternoon and Friday. More than a foot of Sierra snow is possible above 6,000 feet during this period. Some forecast models call for as many as 2 feet over the passes. This storm will have a significant impact on mountain travel.

Valley temperatures will peak in the mid-60s Thursday and Friday under cloudy, rainy skies. Highs around Lake Tahoe will be in the 40s.

Three Tahoe area ski resorts remain open: Heavenly, Kirkwood, and Palisades Tahoe.

Conditions will rebound back to springtime sunshine and warmth Saturday and Sunday.