(KTXL) — Two more storms are expected throughout the week bringing valley rain and mountain snow to Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.

The first storm is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning which will bring widespread rain to the valley and snow into the mountains, according to the NWS.

The NWS says another storm is then expected to hit Northern California which will bring moderate to heavy precipitation on Friday into Saturday.

According to the NWS, the rain could cause rivers, streams and creeks to flood.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, a flood watch has been issued on Friday at 7 a.m. through late Saturday night in the Central and Southern Sacramento Valley, the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, the Northern San Joaquin Valley, the Carquinez Strait and Delta as well as Lassen, Eastern Plumas and Eastern Sierra counties.