KINGVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Spring snowstorm’s totals are expected to be in the inches, it’s causing problems for drivers and safety crews Sunday evening.

Whiteout conditions caused disruptions in the Sierra this Mother’s Day.

“I’m thinking this is May, middle of spring, you plant flowers after Mother’s Day, right,” asked James Whitfield, a man on his way back home to Reno.

Higher elevation was covered with snow, this latest spring storm is expected to bring six to eight inches of snow from Sunday through Tuesday.

While this wasn’t the biggest storm the Sierra has seen, it did cause damage.

California Highway Patrol helped drivers who accidentally drove off the road.

Many spinouts or jackknifes happened along Interstate 80 which forced drives to slow down and chain their tires.

Drivers should expect cooler, breezy, and isolated showers in the Valley and Foothills. The snow will continue through Tuesday.