‘Mountain travel is highly discouraged’: Rain, snowfall to impact holiday road conditions

CISCO GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Snowfall has started in the Sierra, and it isn’t expected to let up until at least Monday.

Wednesday morning, as of 6 a.m., chains are required for eastbound drivers on Interstate 80 between Cisco Grove and Truckee.

“Chain controls have been getting more extensive on I-80 as snow continues to accumulate,” National Weather Service Sacramento tweeted early Wednesday.

Here we go! The #snow is starting to fall in the upper elevations across the Sierra Nevada. ❄️ ⛄️ As of this hour (5:45 a.m.), chains are required for eastbound drivers on I-80 between Cisco Grove and Truckee. Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/KUHlNorkMC — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) December 22, 2021

For current road conditions, visit the Caltrans Quick Map website.

The Tahoe area is under a winter weather advisory, with the winter storm warning expected to begin at 4 a.m. Thursday.

The heaviest snowfall is likely occurring between Friday and Monday.

The story for the Valley and foothills will be periods of rain every day of the 7-day forecast.

Rainfall is expected to be steady Wednesday morning and more scattered in the afternoon.

Friday morning will likely offer a nice break of several hours between rain showers. Overnight into Christmas morning, rain, wind and snow will likely create a challenge for Santa and his reindeer.

Major travel delays for the holidays are expected, and there may be near white-out conditions at times. Travel through the mountain is “highly discouraged” by NWS Sacramento starting Wednesday evening.

For those who are driving, they are advised to leave before Wednesday evening and check their vehicle’s tires, battery and fluids.

Drivers are advised to carry chains as they are needed for driving in snow.

A gas station clerk in Kingvale said when the snow comes, they sell around 1,000 sets of tire chains in just a few days.

“You know, everybody is on vacation; nobody really knows what they need until they need it,” clerk Troy Richmond told FOX40.

Chains or not, accidents in snowstorms are almost inevitable. The California Highway Patrol asks those involved in fender benders not to stay on the road after a collision.