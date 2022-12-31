(KTXL) — Amador County has established an evacuation shelter in Sutter Creek after multiple water rescues and public assistance calls have been made across the county during Saturday’s storm, according to the Amador County Fire Protection District.

The evacuation shelter is located at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 SR-49.

Provided by: Amador Fire

The Jackson Fire Department has assisted in several flood and evacuation calls as water pools in people’s yards and rises into their homes.

“We strongly advise people to stay home and avoid travel if possible,” the fire protection district wrote in a news release. “If you must travel please use caution and do not drive over any standing water.”

Road closures are being carried out across the county as flooding and downed trees makes travel dangerous in those areas, according to the fire protection district.