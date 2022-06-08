(KTXL) — Sacramento is expected to reach triple-digit temperatures this week, with temperatures reaching their highest this Friday, according to the FOX40 weather center.

The area with high heat risk extends throughout most of the Sacramento Valley, from Chico all the way to the south of Modesto, with temperatures reaching around 103°F in some parts.

The National Weather Service said that there will be a high risk for heat-related illnesses for the general population this Friday, especially for those who are heat sensitive, due to hot temperatures during the day.

The NWS says to expect little cooling overnight, as temperatures are expected to be warm.

To stay cool during the hot temperatures this week, the NWS offers the following tips:

Stay hydrated

Dress for the heat

Find air conditioning

Check on pets, children and the elderly

Limit time outdoors during peak heat hours (afternoon/evening)

Sacramento County announced the opening of several cooling centers from Thursday to Saturday.

The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will open the cooling centers at three locations in the county. The locations are at:

• 1725 28th Street

• 2450 Florin Road

• 5747 Watt Avenue

The City of West Sacramento announced that Saturday’s West Sac Farmers Market will not be held this Saturday and has been rescheduled for June 18 due to the hot temperatures.