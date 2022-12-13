(KTXL) — Near-freezing temperatures are expected across the Central Valley throughout the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, Sacramento is expected to have a low of 31 degrees on Monday night and a low of 33 degrees on Wednesday night. Both Thursday and Friday nights are expected to have lows of 30 degrees.

The NWS said that on Tuesday night Stockton is expected to have a low of 33 degrees and on Wednesday a low of 35 degrees. Thursday night is expected to have a low of 33 degrees while Friday night a low of 34 degrees.

The NWS predicts that on Tuesday night Modesto will have a low of 34 degrees and on Wednesday night will have a low of 32 degrees. Both Thursday and Friday nights are expected to have lows of 31 degrees.

According to the NWS, Redding is expected to have a low of 34 degrees on Tuesday night and a low of 36 degrees on Wednesday night. Thursday night there is an expected low of 35 degrees and on Friday night an expected low of 32 degrees.

The NWS is reminding residents to protect people, pets, plants and pipes throughout the week due to the cold temperatures.

People should dress in layers, limit their time outdoors and cover exposed skin. Pets should be indoors in a warm place with food and water. Sensitive plants should be brought inside as well.