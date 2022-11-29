SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Near-freezing temperatures are expected throughout the Sacramento area this week.

According to the National Weather Service, while no rain or snow is forecasted, near to below-freezing temperatures are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the overnight low on Tuesday is expected to drop to 32 degrees, while Wednesday’s overnight low is expected to drop to 44 degrees.

Due to the near-freezing temperatures, the NWS shared some tips to protect people, pets and plants.

In order to stay safe in the cold weather people should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit their time outside. Pets should be brought inside in a warm environment with food and water. Sensitive plants should be brought inside.