(KTXL) — Cold mornings are expected in Sacramento this weekend, along with patchy fog in some areas, the National Weather Service said.

There is a chance the temperature will dip to below freezing, 32 degrees, in Sacramento on Saturday morning, but the NWS lists the likelihood of that happening at 53%. They recommend residents limit their time outside and dress in layers.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, the temperature will be similar to the previous morning, around 33 degrees.

There are northerly winds expected Sunday afternoon in the west side of the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, according to the NWS. Wind speeds will be around 25 to 30 mph in Sacramento.

Patchy fog is expected both mornings in the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. Drivers are advised to slow down and increase the distance between cars.

There will also be widespread frost Saturday and Sunday, before 9 a.m. and 8 a.m., respectively.

The cold mornings will continue into the week, with temperatures overnight Sunday expected to be 38 degrees.