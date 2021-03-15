New layer of snow in Sierra as winter storm hits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Monday, Northern California is seeing the tail end of a winter storm.

It will be mostly dry and cool in the Central Valley. Highs will only be in the low- to mid-50s. Any rain leftover from the storm will be spotty.

Forecasters warned of dangerous driving conditions through the mountains where the storm was expected to bring snow and much-needed rain to the area on Sunday evening.

The storm was expected to drop up to 1 1/4 inches of rain in the foothills and up to 2 feet of snow in higher elevations of the northern Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service office in Sacramento said.

Snow level currently near 5,000' but will drop much lower overnight as some colder air moves in. Could see snow down to 2,000'!

The snow is dying out, but a winter storm warning will be in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures could drop to close to freezing in interior regions.

Cool temperatures will persist this week, with high temperatures about 5 degrees below normal, around 60. Our next chance of rain and snow is Thursday night into Friday morning.

California’s overall rain and snow totals have been running well below average because of a largely dry winter that persisted through February.

A key indicator of water supplies will come with a Sierra snow survey on April 1, the date when the snowpack is normally the deepest and has the highest water content.