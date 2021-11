SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new storm system approaching Northern California was expected to start bringing widespread rain and high-elevation snow on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

☂️ Get the rain gear ready. Rain will be returning to #NorCal this evening into Tuesday along with gusty winds. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5WlQGlbjkP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 8, 2021

The National Weather Service Sacramento issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Mountain travelers were warned to expect chain controls and delays.

Snow will impact the mountains this evening through tomorrow morning. Snow levels will start low, but will rise throughout the night and will be above pass level by early tomorrow. Be prepared for delays, chain controls, and gusty winds! #CAwx #CAsnow pic.twitter.com/m0fsGrkAyb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 8, 2021

The storm system was expected to reach down to the Central Coast, with rain chances tapering off farther south.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Mon afternoon-Tues morning for Shasta Cty mountains above 4000 ft, Western Plumas/Lassen Park above 6000 ft, & northern Sierra above 7000 ft. Expect mountain travel impacts such as delays, chain controls, & reduced visibilities. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vkEcEyRATu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 7, 2021