(KTXL) — After a warmer-than-average end of April, May starts out with a few days of colder-than-normal temperatures coupled with the possibility of rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 10% to 25% chance of isolated thunderstorms through Thursday in the Sacramento Valley, foothills and mountains.

The NWS expects the thunderstorms to occur in the afternoon and evening hours if they do happen.

Snow in the higher elevations is expected through Wednesday, with officials expecting the heaviest snowfall on Tuesday.

In Sacramento, there is a possibility of rain before 11 a.m.; rain along with a thunderstorm is possible after 11 a.m. The NWS lists the chance of rain at 30%.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry and partly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s.