(KTXL) — While the traditional “wintry cities” of the northeast have had a relatively mild winter, the west coast has been hit by large winter storms, with Northern California receiving some of the most significant amounts of snow in the country.

In the last two weeks, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, located just northwest of Lake Tahoe, has received 16 ft. of snow.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 counties, and three other counties near Lake Tahoe —Nevada, Placer and El Dorado— have done the same, as the snow has interrupted daily life and ongoing power outages have left thousands in the dark for several days at a time.

Nevada County officials, along with representatives from utility company Pacific Gas and Electric, will hold a news conference on Monday afternoon regarding the response to the winter storm.

•The 3 p.m. news conference will be livestreamed in this article

Local officials are scrambling to clear the snow from the highways and roads, and utility companies have mobilized to restore power, and more crucially, natural gas for heating, to homes across the Lake Tahoe area.

Law enforcement has rescued several people or delivered supplies to snowed-in residents using off-road vehicles and even helicopters.

All of this as rain showers, snow flurries and even thunderstorms are possible throughout Northern California later this week, further complicating the recovery from earlier storms.

The National Weather Service forecasts rain showers in the interior of California at least through Wednesday, and the possibility of an atmospheric river arriving later in the week.