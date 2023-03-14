(KTXL) — Several evacuation warnings have been issued in Amador County on Tuesday due to possible flooding, according to the Amador County Office of Emergency Services.

The heavy, excessive rainfall has caused both creeks and rivers throughout Amador County to rise, which has led to flooding concerns.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the communities of Jackson, Sutter Creek, Ione and rural Amador County have evacuation warnings in place.

The specific areas include:

Jackson – Clinton Rd, South Av, Gordon Ln, Marcucci Ln, Pitt St, Water St, Main St, North Main St and Jackson Gate Rd

Sutter Creek – Church St, Main St, Badger St and Spanish St

Ione – Main St, West Marlette, Springcreek Dr, West Jackson St, Eagle Dr and Edgebrook Dr

Amador County – Clinton Rd, Sutter Creek Volcano Rd, Highway 88 east from Jackson to Previtali Rd

The county is reminding residents that this is a warning, meaning that it is not mandatory, but that residents in these areas should be ready to leave as soon as an evacuation order is issued.