(KTXL) — The Sacramento area will have a warmer-than-usual Mother’s Day weekend, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.

After a Wednesday cooled by constant winds, temperatures will start to pick up with highs in the 80s on Friday and into the 90s on Saturday and Sunday, according to FOX40 Meteorologist Adam Epstein.

Temperatures are forecast to remain at least in the upper 80s into the first half of next week.

On Sunday, a jetstream will shift to the west bringing an area of low pressure to the Sierra Nevada, which means there could be the possibility of thunderstorms in the area.

Lower elevations in the Sacramento Valley are unlikely to get any precipitation from that directly.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Department is warning area residents that the melt from this year’s record winter is making for faster and stronger flows in local rivers.

The sheriff’s department asks people to stay out of waterways like the American River as the weather gets hotter.