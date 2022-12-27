(KTXL) — The National Weather Service shared on Tuesday morning that the Sacramento Valley will see continued rainfall throughout the last days of December and the higher mountain elevations will see continued snowfall.

Throughout the rest of Tuesday, those in the Valley can expect strong southernly winds and see rising water levels in local streams and creeks. The afternoon may also bring isolated thunderstorms to some parts of Central and Northern California.

Rainfall will be reduced to evening showers on Wednesday and Thursday, and snow will continue to fall, but in lower elevations from 4,500 feet to 5,550 feet.

The Valley will once again be hit by intermittent moderate to heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, which could cause local creeks and streams to rise again.

Mountain travel is expected to be difficult as snowfall will continue in areas between 4,000 to 7,000 feet on Saturday.

Sunday, New Year’s Day, is expected to see the lightest conditions as a few lingering showers will be seen in the mountains that morning.