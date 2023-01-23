(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low to mid-30s, the NWS said.

According to forecasters from the NWS, the precipitation outlook for Jan. 30 through Feb. 5 is that California will see above-average amounts of rain, particularly in the interior part of the state.

National Weather Service

This wet weather pattern would come just weeks after California was hit with continuous atmospheric rivers that began on Dec. 27 and continued into the middle of January.

Those atmospheric rivers brought extensive amounts of rain and gusty winds that left the state with an estimated $1 billion in damages.

Several counties in California are included in a presidential major disaster declaration, which allows residents to receive federal help in the recovery from the storms, either through home repairs or low-cost loans.