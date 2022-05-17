(KTXL) — The National Weather Service added a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday morning through Friday afternoon due to high winds and low humidity.

Fire Weather Watch issued for Thursday morning through Friday afternoon due to high winds and low humidity. pic.twitter.com/Y6JEpVBARo — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) May 17, 2022

While this was expected, it will likely turn into a Red Flag warning. This would not be the first Red Flag warning of the season nor the first wind event.

Wednesday is supposed to be the peak of the heat in the Sacramento area with temperatures hitting up to 97 degrees. Northwest winds will then come in on Wednesday night leading to warmer nights and possible fire danger on Thursday and Friday.

North gusts will also spread through the Valley on Thursday and Friday ranging from 30 to 40 miles per hour which are conditions conductive to fires starting.