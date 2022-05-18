(KTXL) — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the area from Modesto to Redding from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m Friday.

Previously on Tuesday, the NWS issued a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday through Friday due to high winds and low humidity.

According to the NWS, the north winds are forecasted to be 15 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 35 to 45 mph. The minimum daytime humidity is forecasted to be 5 to 12% with poor overnight recovery from Thursday to Friday, the NWS said.

The NWS said gusty winds will create critical fire weather conditions.

Wednesday was the peak of hot temperatures in the Sacramento area, with temperatures hitting 97 degrees. In the next few days, Sunday and Monday are also expected to have high temperatures, possibly as high as the upper 90s.

The NWS recommends practicing these tips for safety:

Avoid outdoor burning

Do not use a lawnmower or drive on dry grass or brush

Do not have vehicle parts or chains dragging on the ground

Properly dispose of cigarettes and matches

Obey local burn bans and evacuate if told to