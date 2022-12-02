SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With rain expected this weekend, a 48-hour precipitation report from the National Weather Service shows how much rain cities in the Sacramento area received this week.

According to the NWS report, the area of the Sacramento Executive Airport received 0.47 inches of rain, followed by Vacaville at 0.49 inches, Stockton at 0.68 inches, Modesto at 0.71 inches, Placerville at 1.26 inches and Auburn at 1.18 inches.

Snow also fell in the Sierra this week and that report shows the area had levels as high as 4 feet of snow in the past 48 hours. The Sierra at Tahoe received 43 inches of snow, followed by Castle Peak at 30 inches, Palisades Tahoe at 21 inches, Soda Springs at 20 inches, Kirkwood at 20 inches, Sugar Bowl at 18 inches, Blue Canyon at 17 inches, Kingvale at 12 inches and Pacific House at 6 inches.

Winter Storm Warning

A winter storm warning has been issued for Saturday through early Monday morning by the NWS, as heavy snow is expected to fall in the mountains. The NWS forecasts 1 to 3 feet of snow for areas above 4,000 feet of elevation in the Sierra. In areas above 3,000 of elevation, Shasta County and the Coastal Range are forecasted to have 10-14 inches of snow.

The winter storm warning starts at 4 a.m. on Saturday and concludes at 4 a.m. on Monday. The NWS said the heaviest snow is expected on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon with lingering showers into Monday.

The NWS urges the public to avoid traveling in the mountains.

For those who need to travel, the NWS said chain controls, travel delays, and road closures are possible.

Rain expected in Northern California

The NWS said widespread precipitation is expected to return to Northern California this weekend. According to the NWS, the heaviest rain is expected on Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon with lingering showers on Monday.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, Sacramento has a 79% chance of rain with a high of 47 degrees. Sacramento is forecasted to have a 56% chance of rain on Sunday while scattered showers are expected on Monday.

The NWS said drivers should expect slick roads and leave extra time to travel.