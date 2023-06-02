(KTXL) — National Weather Service Sacramento is reminding people to stay out of the water this weekend as temperatures rise into the 90s.

According to NWS, temperatures in the American and Sacramento Rivers are expected to be below 55 degrees.

•Video Above: Morning Forecast June 2, 2023

In a social media post, the weather service wrote, “It may be hot out there this weekend, but local rivers are running COLD & FAST! @NWSCNFRC is reporting water temps as low as 50.5 °F in the Sacramento River and 53.5 °F in the American River. So make the right choice and stay out of local waterways this weekend!”

Before Memorial Day weekend, Sacramento Regional Parks had a similar message for residents.

“The river is running very fast and very cold,” Regional Parks said. “PLEASE stay off the river until conditions improve.”

Water safety has been a point of emphasis for officials for months in response to the number of river rescues, searches and recoveries that have occurred.

As temperatures rise this weekend, officials are using this as an opportunity to advise residents to stay safe by avoiding the rivers completely.

If for any reason people do decide to enter the rivers, officials are also urging everyone to make sure they are wearing a life jacket before getting in the water.