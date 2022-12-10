(KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District Outage Map is reporting that several hundred customers across the county are without power Saturday.

The outage map does not provide the cause of the outage, but at 11:44 a.m. SMUD shared an image of a broken tree branch knocking down powerlines on Twitter.

The map shows that a total of 1,533 SMUD customers are without power, with North Highlands, Rancho Cordova, South Sacramento, and the Arden-Arcade areas seeing the largest amount of outages.

Provided by SMUD

At least 279 customers are reported to be without power in the area of Antelope Road and Watt Avenue and power is expected to be restored by 4:35 p.m., according to the outage map.

In Carmichael, 185 customers are without power in the area of El Camino Avenue and Oak Avenue with power planned to be resorted at 4 p.m.

Near the intersection of Mather Field Road and International Drive in Ranch Cordova, 283 customers are without power and by 4 p.m. power is expected to be restored.

One-hundred-twenty-seven customers are without power in a South Sacramento neighborhood south of the 47th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard intersection. Estimated power restoration time is 3:10 p.m.

Throughout the county there are smaller outages of between 94 to 1 customer(s) without power.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Outage Map shows their largest outages in the Greater Sacramento Area is an outage near Galt along Liberty Road between State Route 99 and North Elliot Road that is effecting 442 customers.

Provided by Pacific, Gas and Electric

Another PG&E outage near near Sheridan between CA-65 and Pleasant Grove Road is affecting 132 customers.

The largest PG&E outage in the state is east of Grass Valley where 7,216 customers are without power.