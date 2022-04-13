(KTXL) — A pair of storm systems are heading our way.

The first storm will begin Wednesday night in Northern California.

It will be enhanced by an atmospheric river, meaning there is potential for downpours.

There will be scattered on and off showers on Thursday while it snows in the Sierra.

There will likely be chain controls and delays on the mountain tonight-tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/epil7rQeJ8 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) April 13, 2022

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for elevations above 4,500 feet from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Travel will be difficult at times as 6 to 12 inches of snow accumulate.

The next storm will likely start Friday night and be most impactful through Saturday morning.

Storm #2: As of right now, it looks like Saturday afternoon may be salvaged for outdoor plans. This storm looks like it will mainly impact Friday night and Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/SWis6EdBTy — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) April 13, 2022

This system looks equal or slightly stronger in strength compared to the Thursday storm. Similar snow and rain totals are expected.

While beneficial for reservoirs, these storms will not dramatically change drought conditions. They will, however, stave off what looked like an extremely early start to fire season.