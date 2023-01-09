(KTXL) — Parts of both El Dorado and Sacramento Counties are under river flood warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) until early Monday afternoon.

NWS issued the warning Sunday evening saying minor flooding is forecast near Michigan Bar in the Cosumnes River.

NWS said that at 13.2 feet, water from the river would flood houses in Wilton, which is already under an evacuation order and that a south bank levee near Wilton would be overtopped.

As of 1:30 a.m., the water was at 6.7 feet, according to the NWS.

Rain is expected to continue into the week with another atmospheric river expected Wednesday.