Patches of dense fog cover Sacramento with rain expected Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Patches of dense fog covered the Sacramento and San Joaquin region overnight into Sunday with rain expected to drop later this week.

The FOX40 Weather Team said the fog will limit visibility for travelers Sunday and will be accompanied by cold and dry weather through Monday. Where the fog does clear, skies will be partly cloudy Sunday afternoon. Daytime temperatures will rise only into the 40s with a high of 47 degrees in Sacramento.

Clouds will increase Monday ahead of the first in a series of weather systems. The rain will reach the Sacramento region Tuesday between mid-morning and early afternoon.

Rain is in the forecast from Tuesday through Christmas.

The rain will translate to Sierra snow above elevations ranging between 3,000 and 5,500 feet. The snow will likely have a major impact on Sierra travel during the holiday week as several feet are expected.