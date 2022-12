From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities.

Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California.

Valley Springs, CA

Valley Springs, CA

Valley Springs, CA

Valley Springs, CA

Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County, CA

Roseville, CA

Roseville, CA

Roseville, CA

Rocklin, CA

Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County, CA

Sacramento County, CA

Stockton, CA

Stockton, CA

Amador County, CA

Amador County, CA

Amador County, CA

Amador County, CA