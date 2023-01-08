(KTXL) — Saturday night the Sacramento region was hit with heavy rain and wind gusts that reached as high as 60 miles per hour, leaving downed trees across the area and thousands without power.

Trees, branches and debris fell onto homes and cars and blocked and covered some streets.

Downed trees blocked sidewalks and streets throughout Sacramento.

Tree branches block a road in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. California was drying out and digging out on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, snarling traffic and closing highways. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

A large billboard along Fruitridge Road in South Sacramento was blown over by the wind, leaving twisted metal on the ground.

The winds occured mainly overnight and in the early morning hours of Sunday.