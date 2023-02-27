(KTXL) — A powerful winter storm is hitting California, leaving many areas of the state covered in snow.

In the northern Sierra Nevada, a blizzard warning has been issued as several inches of snow are dropping per hour.

The National Weather Service forecasts several feet of snow will fall in the Sierra from Monday through Wednesday morning.

Courtesy UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab

Monday morning, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reported that their second-floor windows were covered with snow. They are expecting another 5 to 7 feet of snow by Wednesday.

Courtesy California Highway Patrol Truckee

At 11 a.m. on Monday, the California Highway Patrol Truckee announced that Interstate 80 is closed due to whiteout conditions.

Courtesy Caltrans District 3

At 5 p.m. Monday, Caltrans District 3 announced that Highway 50 was closed due to avalanche control and spinouts.

Other agencies near the Sierra Nevada shared their photos of the winter storm

Courtesy Grass Valley Police Department

Courtesy California Highway Patrol Gold Run