(KTXL) — Snow began falling in the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday morning and images from Alert Wildfire cameras show that more winter weather is on the way.

The National Weather Service forecasts several feet of snow will fall along the northern and central Sierra over the coming days.

The most severe winter weather is expected to make its way into the area on Thursday and last through Friday.

Snow may even fall at elevations between 1,000 and 2,000 feet on Thursday, such as in Placerville or Auburn.

The NWS has also adjusted its forecasts to include scattered thunderstorms and the possibility of hail.

These thunderstorms are expected to begin around noon on Wednesday and continue through 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Much of Northern California, from Eureka to San Jose and over to Tahoe City could see these thunderstorms that will bring lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds.