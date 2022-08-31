(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have “dangerously high” temperatures over Labor Day weekend, with some cities setting new records for certain dates.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, the Delta region, and the foothills east of Sacramento over the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service said that portions of Northern California will have a “very dangerous heat risk.”

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the temperature in the Sacramento area is expected to be around 110 degrees on Sunday, Sept. 4. The record temperature in the city for that same date is 108 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, Sept. 5, the temperature will reach approximately 111 degrees in the Sacramento area, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The record temperature for that date is also 108 degrees, according to the NWS.

For Stockton, on Sunday, Sept. 4, the temperature will reach approximately 106 degrees and on Monday, Sept. 5, the temperature will reach approximately 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The record temperatures for those dates are 105 degrees and 106 degrees, respectively.

The National Weather Service says that the temperature in Modesto can reach 106 degrees on Sunday, Sept. 4, and 107 degrees on Monday, Sept. 5. The record temperatures for those dates are both 105 degrees, according to the NWS.

A Flex Alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday evenings and there is a possibility that Spare the Air days are issued due to unhealthy air quality.