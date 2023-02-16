(KTXL) — Despite near-freezing temperatures in the morning, warmer temperatures are expected throughout Presidents’ Day weekend in the Sacramento area.

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service, “a slight warming trend and dry conditions are forecast this weekend.”

The NWS predicts on Friday the high will be 62 degrees while the overnight low will be 32 degrees in the Sacramento area.

On Saturday, the high is expected to be near 62 degrees while the overnight low will be around 35 degrees. On Sunday, the high will be 64 degrees while the overnight low is expected to be 38 degrees.

On Monday, the high is expected to be 65 degrees and the overnight low will be 41 degrees.

According to the NWS, along with the slight warming trend, the valley may see some light winds.

After a warmer Presidents’ Day weekend, Northern California could see a wet pattern later in the week that would bring valley rain and mountain snow.