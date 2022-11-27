(KTXL) — Periods of unsettled weather return to California throughout the week, bringing rain to the Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that multiple weather systems will occur throughout Northern California which will bring both rain and snow, with heavy snow possible in the Sierra Nevada towards the end of the week.

Monday there is a chance for light snow in the mountains, but rain and heavy snow are expected across Northern California Thursday through Saturday, according to the NWS.

On Monday, the NWS said light snow anywhere from 1 to 3 inches could be possible in the mountains.

On Tuesday, while no rain or snow is expected in the forecast, there will be below-freezing temperatures in the morning, according to the NWS.

Wednesday morning, below-freezing temperatures will continue to occur with light rain developing in the late afternoon and overnight.

According to the NWS, Thursday through Saturday there will be rain across the Valley and heavy snow in the mountains. Gusty winds are also expected on Thursday.