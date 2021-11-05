Rain and snow expected Friday evening and Saturday, more to come next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra will likely see some rain and snow showers this weekend.

FOX40’s weather team says travelers need to be prepared for changing conditions Friday night through Saturday.

The northern Sacramento Valley and foothills may also see some light rain on Saturday afternoon, with drier conditions for the rest of the weekend. Sunday and most of Monday are expected to be dry for the mountains as well.

An even wetter and colder storm is expected for late Monday and Tuesday of next week.

And don’t forget! This Sunday, Nov. 7, is time to fall back and set clocks back one hour.