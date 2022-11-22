SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across areas of Northern California.

Wind gusts are expected to be from 15 to 25 miles per hour in the Sacramento Valley and anywhere from 25 to 35 in the foothills and mountains.

Despite wind gusts throughout Northern California, temperatures in the Valley will range from 64 degrees to 74 degrees on Wednesday and 62 degrees to 72 degrees on Thursday.

In the foothills, temperatures will range from 61 to 69 degrees on Wednesday and 65 to 71 degrees on Thursday. In the mountains, temperatures will range from 44 to 56 degrees on Wednesday and from 43 to 56 degrees on Thursday.

On Sunday, following the Thanksgiving holiday, an unsettled weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week. The NWS said that multiple weather systems will occur throughout Northern California which will bring both rain and snow, with heavy snow possible in the Sierra Nevada.