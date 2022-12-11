(KTXL) — With more valley rain and mountain snow expected across Northern California, the National Weather Service and the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab show much rain and snow were received in the Valley and mountains, respectively, on Saturday while more is expected throughout Sunday.

According to the NWS, the Sacramento area received almost an inch of rain on Saturday, receiving .96 of an inch. They also shared that the Stockton area received over an inch of rain with 1.54 inches.

Meanwhile, in the Sierra Nevada, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab shared that there had been 37.8 inches — over three feet — of snow in the past 24 hours in Soda Springs.

The NWS predicts that more valley rain and mountain snow are expected across Northern California on Sunday into Monday morning. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab also predicts that they will see another three to six inches of snow on Sunday.

Mountain travel is highly discouraged.

According to Caltrans, after being closed for several hours from Colfax to Stateline, Interstate 80 has reopened both eastbound and westbound for vehicles. Trucks are still being turned around at Colfax and Stateline.