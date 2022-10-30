(KTXL) — Rain is expected in the Sacramento area during the week, along with snow in the mountains.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread rain is expected across the Sacramento area with snow expected in the mountains on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, Tuesday there is a 38% chance of rain in Sacramento with a high of 64 degrees and an overnight low of 38 degrees.

On Wednesday the FOX40 Weather Center predicts a 24% chance of rain with scattered showers throughout the day. The high will be around 60 degrees while the overnight low will be around 37 degrees.

The National Weather Service says that Tuesday will see the heaviest rain while scattered showers will stick around through Wednesday evening.