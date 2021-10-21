Rain expected on and off, with Friday commuters possibly seeing heavy rain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wave of rain will move across the Sacramento Valley early Thursday, with showers continuing off and on throughout the day.

On Friday, Californians can again expect early morning rain. The rain may be heavy at times during the morning commute, but it should be dry all afternoon into early Saturday.

The strongest storm will move in late Saturday, lasting into Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for elevations above 6000 ft for Sunday night – early Tuesday morning. Heavy wet snow, very difficult to impossible driving conditions & significant reductions in visibility are possible. Check https://t.co/6jnhwJNN7a for road conditions #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rtsSZ9lXdL — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 22, 2021

Several inches of rain is expected, and a decent amount of snow accumulation may be seen Monday at 5,500 feet.

By the end of the weekend, the Sacramento Valley could see totals of 2-4 inches of rain, with 4-8 inches possible in the foothills. For reference, Sacramento has recorded 4.57 inches of rain in all of 2021.

Climate experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter outlook for the 2021-22 season, and for the second winter in a row, La Niña conditions are forecasted to affect the country’s winter weather.

California is split into two by a La Niña pattern, bringing more rain to Northern California and below-normal precipitation to Southern California – though it’s hard to predict exactly where that line will fall.