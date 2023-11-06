(FOX40.COM) — From Sacramento to Placerville, people are experiencing a rainy and colder start to their Monday as rainy winter weather returns to the region.

Radar forecasts show scattered showers to remain over the Sacramento Valley and into the foothills through Monday night.

The valley is only expected to see about .10 inches to .25 inches of rain on Monday.

Moving into late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, most of the scattered storms will have left the Valley but could remain in the foothills and Sierra Nevada east of Sacramento.

The foothills are forecasted to see at most 1 inches of rain and the Sierra Nevada is believed to receive between .75 inches to 1.5 inches of rain.

The higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada are under a winter weather advisory from noon to midnight on Monday as rain, snow showers and strong gusts are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, two to four inches of snow will fall above 7000 feet in elevation. Echo Summit and Donner Pass may be affected by this snowfall.

Those in the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area can expect a dusting of one inch of snow along with wind gusts of 45 MPH and ridge gusts of around 100 MPH.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions, delays and possible chain controls. The storm is believed to be at its maximum intensity from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., impacting evening commutes.

During this time, those in the Valley can also expect strong wind gusts as speeds may reach up to 22 MPH in Elk Grove and Roseville.

These gusts will last throughout the afternoon and by 1 a.m. on Tuesday will die down and stay low throughout much of Tuesday.