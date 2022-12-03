SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rain continues to fall throughout the Sacramento Valley on Saturday and will continue to do so throughout the weekend, according to National Weather System (NWS).

Radar reports from the NWS Sacramento office show that scattered rainfall will be seen throughout the Sacramento Valley until 10 p.m. on Sunday and the Sierra will see continuous snow fall.

Drivers are being warned that road conditions in the valley and the foothills may be hazardous as wet roads will be slick, and dangerous mountain travel should be expected.

Snowfall in the Sierra on Saturday is expected to be the heaviest at pass level today with lower elevations to begin seeing snowfall Saturday night into Sunday, according to the NWS.

To prepare for the coming storm, drivers are being advised to have the following items:

Snow chains

Emergency kit

Warm clothes

Food and water

Snow Forecast Along Major Interstates and Highways (Saturday, Dec. 3 to Monday Dec. 5)

Highway 50

Kyburz (Elevation 4,000 ft.): 1″ to 2″

Twin Bridges (Elevation 6,000 ft.): 12″ to 18″

Echo Summit (Elevation 7,377 ft.): 12″ to 18″

Lake Tahoe (Elevation 6,000 ft.): 6″ to 8″

State Rout 88

Ham’s Station (Elevation 5,500 ft.): 4″ to 6″

Carson Spur (Elevation 8,200 ft.) 24″ to 30″

Kirkwood (Elevation 7,690 ft.): 24″ to 36″

Carson Pass (Elevation 8,600 ft.): 24″ to 36″

Pickett’s Junction (Elevation 5,900 ft.): 18″ to 24″

Interstate 5

Dunsmuir (Elevation 2,290 ft.): 4″ to 6″

Mt. Shasta City (Elevation 3,500 ft.): 8″ to 12″

Interstate 80

Blue Canyon (Elevation 4,700 ft.): 12″ to 18″

Kingvale: (Elevation 6,100 ft.): 24″ to 30″

Donner Summit (Elevation 7,000 ft.): 24″ to 30″

Truckee (Elevation 6,000 ft.) 8″ to 12″

Folriston (Elevation 5,400 ft.) 8″ to 12″