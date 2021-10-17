Rain, mountain snow and travel issues expected for Sunday evening, Monday

(KTXL) — A weather system will drop into Northern California Sunday with clouds, cooler temperatures, chances of showers and Sierra snow.

Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys as clouds mix with sunshine. Temperatures will peak in the low-to-mid 70s. The best chance for any Valley rain showers will arrive in the evening. Those showers will be light and brief.

Forecast models show steadier Sunday evening rain will fall in the Sierra foothills. That rain will turn to snow above the 5,500 foot elevation.

Travelers heading over the Sierra passes between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday should be prepared for reduced visibility, slick roads, possible travel delays and chain controls.

Cal Trans announced road closures for the following areas:

ATTN DRIVERS: With another snowstorm in the forecast, @Caltrans9 is closing 3 mountain roads on Sunday, October 17.



– Sonora Pass will close at 3:00pm

– State Route 120 W will close at 4:00 pm.

– Monitor Pass will close at 5:00 pm.



All three roads will be assessed on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Qtuxzm43Mb — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) October 15, 2021

The heaviest snow will fall between 8 p.m. and midnight. Donner summit may receive up to six inches of snow from this fast-moving weather system.