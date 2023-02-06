(KTXL) — A preliminary snow report from the National Weather Service showed how much it snowed and rained across Northern California in a 48-hour period from Saturday morning through Monday morning.

According to the NWS, the Sierra Snow Lab saw 20.9 inches of snow, while the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort and Sugar Bowl saw 19 inches of snow.

Kirkwood saw 17 inches of snow while Sierra at Tahoe saw 15 inches, according to the NWS report.

As for rain, the NWS precipitation report showed that the area of the Sacramento Executive Airport saw .45 inches of rain. Fairfield saw .38 inches and Vacaville saw .33 inches of rain.

The report stated that Stockton saw .19 inches of rain and Modesto saw .12 inches.

In the mountains, Blue Canyon saw 2.34 inches of snow while Placerville saw 1.83 inches, according to the NWS precipitation report.