(KTXL) — The Sacramento region is expected to get a break from the rain Thursday before it resumes Friday.

Rain is likely to continue into Wednesday night before the suns comes out for a brief period Thursday morning followed by clouds.

Then on Friday another atmospheric river is expected bring more wet weather.

Much of Northern California has been battered by continuous storms since the start of the New Year that have killed at least 8 people in the region.

Since Oct. 1, 2020, the start of the water year, Downtown Sacramento has received 15.49 inches of rain, 7.69 inches more than average.