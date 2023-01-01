(KTXL) — Northern California saw several inches of rain on New Year’s Eve, causing widespread flooding and impacted roadways.

While the atmospheric river brought rain throughout the week, several inches of rain was seen throughout the valley on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento area received 2.12 inches of rain on Saturday. Also on Saturday they reported that Stockton received 2.85 inches of rain, Auburn received 2.08 inches, and Modesto received 1.67 inches.

According to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, they received 29.9 inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

Due to this rain, Sacramento County issued a flash flood warning in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River.

A stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt has also been closed due to the Cosumnes River flooding.

According to the NWS, more rain is expected to hit Northern California throughout the week. Monday through Tuesday light to moderate rain is predicted. Wednesday through Friday heavy rain can be expected once again with the possibility of rivers, streams and creeks flooding.

The NWS predicts that mountain travel will be difficult and chain controls could be possible.