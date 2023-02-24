(KTXL) — California is facing heavy snow and rain Friday from a winter storm that is part of a weather pattern that has brought more precipitation this week to an already soaked state.

In Northern California, an area that received several inches of rain during a series of atmospheric rivers in late December and the first half of January, some areas have received several more inches of precipitation during the latest bout of rainy weather.

At just past 10 a.m. on Friday morning, the National Weather Service published the rain totals that had fallen in the previous 48 hours in Sacramento and other cities.

•Alder Springs: 0.26″

•Blue Canyon Airport: 1.35″

•Corning: 1.61″

•Downtown Sacramento: 0.79″

•Fiddletown: 0.60″

•Lincoln: 0.56″

•Marysville Airport: 0.68″

•Oakdale: 0.40″

•Oroville Airport: 1.22″

•Pinecrest: 1.60″

•Placerville: 0.23″

•Redding Airport: 1.32″

•Shingletown: 1.08″

•Sonora: 0.50″

•Stockton Airport: 0.31″

•Vacaville Airport: 1.03″

On Friday morning, the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab released its latest totals for the current water year, which showed that the state has received almost double its average annual snowfall in just five months.