SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An unseasonably wet September weather system is rolling into Northern California this weekend with breezy conditions and measurable rain.

The Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin Valleys will likely receive one to two inches of rain between Sunday and Wednesday while the Sierra foothills receive two to three inches. The bulk of the rain will fall Sunday and Monday in the form of scattered showers with occasional heavy downpours. The rain will have a dampening effect on wildfires.

The National Weather Service is reminding drivers to plan for slick roads and longer-than-normal commute times.

Snow will not likely impact travel as snow levels will be above the drivable Sierra passes, near 9,000 feet.

Under cloudy skies, Valley temperatures will rise only into the low 70s Sunday and Monday while Tahoe area temperatures peak near 60 degrees.

The end of the week offers a warming trend with a return to sunny skies and highs in the 80s.